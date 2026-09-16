Rail connectivity across Gujarat’s Kutch region is set for further development, with new railway lines planned to interlink Naliya with Jakhau Port and provide rail links to locations including Vayor, Narayan Sarovar, Lakhpat, Hajipur, Luna and Desalpar.

The development was underlined by the Ministry of Railways on its official X handle, citing Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. According to the ministry’s post, the new rail connectivity has been sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video along with the post, Vaishnaw mentioned, “A new line from Naliya to Jakhau Port has been sanctioned.”

Which places will get new rail connectivity?

As per the Ministry of Railways, the new connectivity will span Naliya-Vayor-Narayana Sarovar-Lakhpat-Hajipur-Luna-Desalpar, widening the rail network across the Kutch region.

While speaking about the project, Vaishnaw stated, “A new railway line connecting Naliya, Vayor, Narayan Sarovar, Lakhpat, Luna and Desalpar has been sanctioned and approved by the Prime Minister.”

The announcement comes alongside a separate railway line connecting Naliya and Jakhau Port, as mentioned by the minister.

What railway works are under process in Kutch?

In a separate video posted on his official handle on X with the caption “Expansion of rail connectivity in the Kutch region,” Vaishnaw also highlighted completed and ongoing railway works in the region.

Terming Gandhidham a major junction in Kutch, the Railway Minister said that four-laning between Samakhiali and Bhachau has already been completed. The Bhachau-Gandhidham section is double line, whereas construction work of the third and fourth lines is going on, as per Vaishnaw.

He also added that four-laning between Ghandhidham and Adipur is also over.

Adipur-Bhuj section to be doubled

Another project underlined by the railway minister is the Adipur-Bhuj railway section. According to him, the Adipur-Bhuj section is at present a single line and will be doubled. The project was among the railway works cited by Vaishnaw while sharing about the expansion of rail connectivity across the Kutch region.

Bhuj-Naliya line converted to broad gauge

Vaishnaw also shared updates on Bhuj-Naliya railway line. “To interlink the entire Kutch region, the Bhuj-Naliya line, which was earlier metre gauge, was converted to broad gauge. He also added that the converted Bhuj-Naliya line was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister in 2024.

The Minister then highlighted the next connectivity, including the Naliya-Jakhau Port new line and the new rail connection covering Naliya, Narayan Sarovar, Vayor, Hajipur, Lakhpat, Luna and Desalpar.

Together, these new lines, completed works and ongoing capacity-expansions projects form the railway connectivity growth underlined by Vaishnaw for the Kutch region.