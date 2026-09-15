A tax notice or penalty can be a major financial headache for any taxpayer, especially when the amount is nearly Rs 24 lakh, and the Income Tax Department treats an omission in the income tax return (ITR) as “misreporting” of income.

But does every mistake or omission in an income tax return automatically amount to misreporting? A recent ruling by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Mumbai, has provided important relief to a taxpayer facing a penalty of 200%.

The Tribunal’s ruling is significant for taxpayers because it makes a clear difference between under-reporting of income and under-reporting due to misreporting.

The order is important for taxpayers who discover an omission in their income details during assessment and take steps to disclose the amount and pay the applicable tax.

The case

In Manoj Kumar Divakaran v. DCIT, Circle 42(2)(1), Mumbai [ITA No. 1297/Mum/2026, AY 2022-23, order dated 10 September 2026], the Mumbai ITAT considered whether the Income-tax Department could levy a 200% penalty under section 270A for misreporting of income when the taxpayer had disclosed the omitted income through a revised computation during assessment proceedings and paid the related tax.

The Tribunal decided the issue in favour of the taxpayer and held that he was entitled to immunity from penalty.

The taxpayer originally filed his return on 5 July 2022, declaring income of Rs. 47.43 lakh. During scrutiny proceedings, the Department sought information from him regarding certain transactions.

On 25 November 2023, the taxpayer filed a revised computation in which he included cash deposits of Rs. 38.37 lakh appearing in two bank accounts. He explained that the deposits had remained outside the original computation because of a communication gap with his tax adviser. He also paid the due tax of Rs. 19.89 lakh by way of self-assessment on the revised return of income.

The Assessing Officer (AO) subsequently completed the assessment on 26 March 2024 and treated the Rs. 38.37 lakh as income from other sources. Although the AO accepted the revised computation in substance and made no other addition, he initiated penalty proceedings by treating the case as under-reporting of income arising from misreporting.

This distinction was significant because section 270A prescribes a much higher penalty, i.e., 200% of the tax payable on under-reported income where the case involves misreporting. The AO ultimately levied a penalty of Rs. 23.94 lakh, which the CIT(A) upheld.

The taxpayer had meanwhile accepted the assessment and did not appeal against the Rs. 38.37 lakh addition. He also filed Form 68 on 30 April 2024 seeking immunity from penalty under section 270AA, stating that he had paid the tax and interest and had not challenged the assessment. According to the taxpayer, the AO neither separately accepted nor rejected this immunity application but proceeded with the penalty on the ground that the case involved misreporting.

The ITAT found a fundamental weakness in the Department’s approach. The assessment order simply described the case as one involving misreporting but did not explain which specific category of misreporting under section 270A(9) applied or how its conditions were satisfied. The Tribunal held that merely using the expression “misreporting” cannot automatically convert every case of omitted income into one attracting the enhanced penalty.

The Tribunal also considered the taxpayer’s conduct. During the assessment proceedings, he had disclosed the entire cash deposit through the revised computation and paid the corresponding tax. The AO accepted that computation and did not reject the disclosure. Following the Delhi High Court’s ruling in Prem Brothers Infrastructure LLP v. NFAC and other judicial precedents, the ITAT held that, on these facts, the case could at most amount to under-reporting of income and not under-reporting as a consequence of misreporting.

Thus, enhanced penalty for misreporting requires more than a difference between the original return and the assessed income. The Revenue must identify and establish the specific conduct covered by section 270A(9).

Where the taxpayer discloses the relevant income during assessment, the AO accepts that disclosure, and the assessment order does not explain how the statutory ingredients of misreporting arise, the Department cannot impose the 200% penalty merely by labelling the case as “misreporting.”

Accordingly, the taxpayer won because the Department failed to establish a case of misreporting under section 270A(9). Once the misreporting allegation failed, the Tribunal held that the taxpayer was entitled to immunity from penalty under section 270AA.

It therefore allowed the appeal, effectively removing the Rs. 23.94 lakh penalty. Importantly, the underlying Rs. 38.37 lakh addition remained undisturbed because the taxpayer had accepted the assessment and had not appealed against it.

Can voluntary disclosure still amount to misreporting under Section 270A?

The ruling draws an important distinction between an inadvertent omission and deliberate misreporting.

“Where a taxpayer voluntarily brings the omitted income to the department’s notice, pays the resulting tax, and the revised computation is accepted, it becomes considerably harder to characterise the conduct as ‘misreporting’ warranting the 200% penalty,” said Shaily Gupta, Partner at Khaitan & Co.

This position is also consistent with earlier judicial decisions.

The 200% penalty is not the default consequence of every instance of under-reporting of income.

It is reserved for cases where the under-reporting is in consequence of ‘misreporting’ falling within the specific circumstances set out in Section 270A(7).

Section 270A penalty notice: Does the AO need to specify the exact charge?

The Assessing Officer cannot simply use the expression ‘misreporting’ as a substitute for a specific finding of misreporting.

Since Section 270A(9) identifies the circumstances that constitute misreporting, the taxpayer should know from the outset which particular allegation is being made.

Courts have consistently held that under-reporting and misreporting are distinct defaults and that failure to specify the applicable limb and the alleged default can be fatal to the penalty proceedings.

Section 270AA: How can taxpayers avoid penalty and what can go wrong?

Section 270AA provides a valuable compliance-driven exit from penalty litigation, but it comes with strict conditions.

“The taxpayer must pay the tax and interest due on the assessed income, refrain from challenging the assessment in appeal and apply for immunity within the prescribed timeframe. The message for taxpayers is clear: if immunity is the objective, procedural discipline is just as important as substantive compliance,” said Gupta.

Common mistakes that can jeopardise immunity include the taxpayer challenging the underlying order before CIT(A) and missing the one-month deadline.

Tax penalty under Section 270A: Under-reporting vs misreporting explained

Under-reporting of income generally arises where the income assessed or reassessed by the Department exceeds the income declared or previously assessed i.e. it refers to the difference between the income reported by the taxpayer and the income ultimately determined by the tax authorities.

Under-reporting in consequence of misreporting is a more serious category.

According to CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana, under section 270A(9), income is regarded as misreported only where the under-reporting results from one or more specified acts, including:

Misrepresentation or suppression of facts;

Failure to record investments in the books of account;

Claiming expenditure without supporting evidence;

Recording a false entry in the books of account;

Failure to record a receipt having a bearing on total income; or

Failure to report an international transaction, deemed international transaction or specified domestic transaction governed by the transfer-pricing provisions.

Thus, every omission, incorrect claim or difference between the returned and assessed income does not automatically constitute misreporting.

In order to impose the enhanced penalty, the AO must identify the particular clause of section 270A(9) that applies and demonstrate how the taxpayer’s conduct satisfies its requirements. Merely describing the case as one of “misreporting” is insufficient.

According to Surana, the distinction matters principally for the following reasons:

The penalty for ordinary under-reporting is 50% of the tax payable on the under-reported income, whereas the penalty for under-reporting arising from misreporting is 200% of such tax.

Section 270AA provides that a taxpayer may obtain immunity from penalty and prosecution under section 270AA where the prescribed tax and interest are paid within the stipulated period and no appeal is filed against the assessment order. However, such immunity was not available where penalty proceedings were initiated for misreporting covered by section 270A(9).

Classifying an omission as misreporting therefore substantially increases the financial exposure and deprives the taxpayer of the statutory immunity otherwise available for ordinary under-reporting.

Note: Section 270AA has been amended by the Finance Act, 2026, with retrospective effect from 1 March 2026.

The amended provision extends immunity to cases involving misreporting under section 270A(9), provided the taxpayer pays the tax and interest payable under the assessment or reassessment order, along with additional income-tax equal to 100% of the tax payable on the under-reported income, within the prescribed period.

Omitted income in ITR? What is the safest course of action?

If the time limit for filing a revised return has expired, from a penalty-risk perspective, the safer approach is to correct an inadvertent omission proactively and at the earliest opportunity, rather than wait for the tax department to identify it.

A voluntary disclosure before any specific query, accompanied by payment of the resulting tax and interest and supported by contemporaneous documentation explaining the omission, provides a materially stronger basis to demonstrate that the omission was inadvertent rather than deliberate misreporting.

Where immunity is being considered, the amended law also permits immunity in cases involving misreporting, subject to payment of the additional tax. The broader principle is that voluntary disclosure weighs against characterising the conduct as deliberate misreporting.

Revised ITR during scrutiny: Key lessons for taxpayers

The ruling reinforces three practical principles: disclose early, document why the omission occurred, and be careful about the procedural steps thereafter.

Taxpayers and advisers should preserve the contemporaneous record explaining the error and, where Section 270AA immunity is being considered, ensure that the taxpayer does not inadvertently compromise eligibility by filing an appeal or missing the statutory deadline.

“Where penalty is contested on merits, the penalty SCN and penalty order should also be scrutinised to determine whether the exact limb of Section 270A(9) has been specified. Failure to do so can provide a strong ground for challenging the penalty, as recognised in several judicial decisions,” according to Gupta.

ITR error or misreporting? What evidence should taxpayers keep?

In a penalty proceeding, contemporaneous evidence can be as important as the eventual tax payment.

Taxpayers should preserve the audit trail—including communications with advisers, working papers, bank and accounting records, the voluntary revised computation and evidence of prompt tax payment.

The objective is to demonstrate a consistent factual narrative that the omission was inadvertent and was corrected voluntarily, rather than being a case of deliberate suppression.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the Mumbai ITAT order in Manoj Kumar Divakaran v. DCIT, Circle 42(2)(1), Mumbai [ITA No. 1297/Mum/2026, AY 2022-23, order dated 10 September 2026]. The observations and relief granted by the Tribunal are based on the facts, evidence and circumstances of that particular case and should not be construed as a general exemption from tax scrutiny of share transactions. Taxpayers should seek professional advice based on the facts of their individual cases.

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