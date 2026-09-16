ACME Solar Holdings has expanded its operational renewable energy portfolio by commissioning two separate renewable energy projects in Bikaner, Rajasthan — 66.68 MW of solar capacity and 300 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity.

Here are the details of both projects.

Phase-I of 300 MW solar project commissioned

ACME Solar, through its subsidiary ACME Renewtech, has commissioned Phase-I of its first hybrid renewable energy project.

The commissioned phase includes 66.68 MW of solar capacity out of the project’s total planned solar capacity of 300 MW. The solar project is located at Kelan village in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The hybrid project will combine 300 MW of solar capacity with 100 MW of wind capacity. ACME Solar has signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the project with NTPC, while Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is providing long-term project financing.

The company expects to commission the entire 300 MW solar capacity by the end of the third quarter of FY27.

With this commissioning, ACME Solar’s total operational renewable energy capacity has increased to approximately 3,057 MW.

ACME Solar crosses 4 GWh BESS milestone

Separately, ACME Solar, through its subsidiary ACME Greentech Seventh, has commissioned Phase-I of the BESS component of its firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project at the same site.

The commissioned phase comprises 53.63 MW/300 MWh of BESS capacity. The overall project has a planned BESS capacity of 300 MW/1,581 MWh.

The project is ACME Solar’s first assured off-peak power supply project. The company has signed the PPA with SJVN Limited, while REC is providing long-term project financing.

ACME Solar expects to commission the entire BESS capacity of the project by the third quarter of the current financial year.

Following the commissioning, the company’s total operational BESS capacity has crossed the 4 GWh milestone and now stands at 4.16 GWh.

About ACME Solar

ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified contracted portfolio of 8,370 MW spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions and an operational capacity of ~3,057 MW and 4.16 GWh of BESS capacity.

With an in-house EPC and O&M division, the company does end-to-end development and O&M of the plants, thereby delivering projects in a time & cost-effective manner while ensuring best in class operating performance evident in its industry leading CUF and operating margins.

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