‘White House Correspondents’ Dinner is DEAD, total disaster’: Donald Trump

Trump did not attend the Saturday’s annual dinner of WHCA, which is being billed as celebrating the first amendment and freedom of press. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today slammed the annual White House Dinner, where a popular comedian in her monologue was highly critical of him. The remarks of comedian Michelle Wolf during the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) has bitterly divided the American journalistic community, many of whom are asking the correspondents’ association to apologise to the White House.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is DEAD as we know it. This was a total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for. FAKE NEWS is alive and well and beautifully represented on Saturday night!” Trump tweeted. Trump did not attend the Saturday’s annual dinner of WHCA, which is being billed as celebrating the first amendment and freedom of press.

He did not attend the last years annual dinner too, making him the first US president in decades not to attend the signature event on the annual calendar of Washington DC. WHCA’s president Margret Talev has expressed regret over the performance of the comedian but stopped short of an apology.

In an email to WHCA members, Talev acknowledged that she has heard from members expressing dismay with the entertainer’s monologue and concerns about how it reflects on their mission. “Olivier Knox, who will take over this summer as our president, and I, recognize these concerns and are committed to hearing from members on your views on the format of the dinner going forward,” she said.

“Last night’s program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people. Unfortunately, the entertainer’s monologue was not in the spirit of that mission,” Talev wrote.

“Every day we are working hard to advocate for our members and ensure coverage that benefits the public, and the dinner is an important opportunity to highlight and maintain our essential work. The White House Correspondents’ Association remains dedicated to that mission,” she said. Several White House correspondents and members of the mainstream media have not only criticized the WHCA for what became a platform for Trump-bashing but have also urged WHCA to apologize to the US President.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think we advanced the cause of journalism tonight,” said Peter Baker, White House correspondent for The New York Times. “Sarah Sanders (the White House Press Secretary) should get an apology from the White House Correspondents’ Association,” said Ed Henry, White House Correspondent of Fox News.