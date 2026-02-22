A powerful coastal storm, known as a nor’easter, is moving toward New Jersey and the wider Tri-State area and is expected to bring dangerous winter weather from Sunday through Monday. This could become the most significant winter storm the region has seen in several years and the 11th storm of the 2025–26 season, ABC News reported.

Forecast models show the possibility of extremely heavy snowfall, with some projections indicating more than three feet of snow in parts of the Jersey Shore. Officials warn that this system has the potential to be both historic and highly disruptive.

Snow is expected to increase rapidly through the day

The morning is beginning with a mix of light snow and rain in parts of the region, while much of New Jersey is seeing mainly rain. However, conditions are expected to change quickly. ABC News reported that as the storm strengthens and moves up the East Coast, colder air will spread into New York City and New Jersey, turning rain into snow by midday.

By the afternoon, snowfall will become steadier and heavier, with intense snow bands developing by evening. Snowfall rates could reach one to two inches per hour overnight, significantly reducing visibility and making travel extremely dangerous.

Blizzard conditions and heavy snowfall are likely overnight

By Sunday night, the storm is expected to reach its peak strength. ABC News report stated that wind gusts along the coast could reach 50 to 60 miles per hour, creating whiteout conditions in many areas. Blizzard warnings have been issued across the entire region. Total snowfall is forecast to range from 12 to 18 inches in most locations, with some areas from the Jersey Shore to Long Island potentially seeing 18 to 24 inches or more.

Northern and western counties may receive slightly lower totals, but significant accumulation is still expected. Strong winds combined with heavy snow could bring down trees and power lines, increasing the risk of widespread power outages.

Coastal flooding and travel disruptions may continue into Monday

In addition to heavy snow and strong winds, the storm is also expected to cause coastal flooding. According to ABC News, powerful onshore winds could push ocean water inland, leading to up to three feet of flooding in vulnerable coastal areas during high tide Sunday night into Monday morning.

Snow is expected to continue into early Monday before gradually tapering off later in the day. Although conditions should begin improving by mid-morning, strong winds will continue, and travel disruptions are likely to last through much of Monday.