Two people were killed and several others injured in a mass shooting at Leinbach Park in North Carolina on Monday morning. The incident led to a major police response in Winston-Salem. Authorities said the violence broke out near Jefferson Middle School, though the school itself was not the site of the shooting.

Police said the incident began as a planned fight between two young individuals. The situation escalated when multiple people started firing guns at each other, reported WBTV. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that at least two people died.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The NC SBI is currently responding to a shooting on Robinhood Road near Jefferson Middle School. The shooting is NOT at the school but in Leinbach Park. The school is now clear and open again if you need to pick up your children. Several people have been… pic.twitter.com/OO888eV3Ut — NC SBI (@SBI1937) April 20, 2026

What led to shooting?

Investigators said the violence did not happen randomly. A planned confrontation between youths triggered the gunfire. During the fight, others joined in and shots rang out from different directions. Police said several people took part, and some of those involved were juveniles.

Officers said they located several victims and suspects, but they continued efforts to account for all individuals involved. The exact number of injured people and the severity of their wounds were not immediately clear.

Police secure area

Police secured the area soon after the shooting and began an active investigation. Early in the day, officials said the suspects remained at large. Later updates indicated that authorities had identified and located several people tied to the case, reported WBTV.

As a precaution, Jefferson Middle School went into a “secure hold.” Students and staff stayed inside while officers ensured the area was safe. Officials later confirmed that the shooting did not occur on school grounds. The school remained under restrictions until law enforcement cleared the scene.

The Associated Press described the incident as a mass shooting. An investigation is underway.

Louisiana shooting

In another incident, a domestic disturbance escalated into a mass casualty shooting in Louisiana on Sunday. Eight children were killed and two others were injured in the incident. The suspect was later killed by law enforcement following a high-speed pursuit.



The violence began around 6 am in the 300 block of West 79th Street. In total, 10 people were shot, eight of whom did not survive. The victims range in age from 1 to 14 years old.

