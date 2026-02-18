As tax season picks up pace, many Americans are looking for clarity on tax returns, IRS refunds, and renewed talk around stimulus checks in 2026. Social media chatter has also increased questions about President Donald Trump’s proposed $2,000 “tariff dividend” payment. Here is what is confirmed so far and what remains uncertain.

No new stimulus checks approved

At present, there is no approval from Congress or the IRS for a fourth stimulus check. Despite online speculation, no official announcement has been made to support claims of new stimulus payments in 2025 or early 2026. Government issued three stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The third and final payment had an April 15, 2025 deadline to be claimed. That deadline has passed, and no additional claims can now be filed for any of the earlier stimulus checks. Any claims circulating online suggesting otherwise should be treated with caution, as they may be misleading or fraudulent.

Trump’s $2,000 tariff dividend proposal

President Donald Trump has promised a $2,000 “tariff dividend” payment aimed at middle- and lower-income Americans. He has said these payments could be issued sometime in 2026, ahead of the midterm elections. However, the proposal has not been formally introduced or approved by Congress or the IRS. The idea is linked to revenue collected from tariffs, but no clear framework exists yet for how or when such payments would be made.

Supreme Court decision could be key

The future of the proposed tariff dividend depends heavily on an upcoming Supreme Court decision. The court is expected to rule on the legality of the tariffs that would fund the payments. The ruling could determine whether the tariffs are upheld, struck down in part, or fully invalidated. It may also clarify how importers would receive refunds if the tariffs are overturned. Until then, the proposed dividend remains uncertain.

For taxpayers who filed electronically and provided bank details, IRS refunds typically arrive within 21 days via direct deposit. Those who did not provide banking information should expect a paper check, which can take six to eight weeks to arrive by mail. It is important to note that filing a tax return does not mean it has been accepted. A return must be accepted and approved by the IRS before any refund is issued.

Once the IRS approves a refund, the money can reach your bank account within a few days if direct deposit was selected. Taxpayers will see a “Refund Sent” status once the payment has been issued.

How to track IRS refund

The IRS offers an online tracking tool called “Where’s My Refund.” Taxpayers can begin checking their refund status within 24 hours of e-filing.

The system updates once daily, usually overnight. To use the tool, taxpayers must enter their Social Security number, filing status, and the exact refund amount listed on their return.

The tracker will show one of three stages: return received and processing, refund approved with an expected issue date, or refund sent to a bank account or by mail.