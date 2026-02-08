When planning retirement, perhaps the most crucial decision one can take is deciding when to avail their social security cheques. While eligibility starts from the age of 62, availing it then would come at a significant cost.

Claiming benefits at 62 rather than waiting until full retirement age (FRA) permanently reduces the amount of your monthly Social Security cheques, potentially by as much as 30% for many workers, MARCA reported.

What must one do to avoid a 30% reduction?

Claiming Social Security benefits at age 67 is a key financial decision for many Americans approaching retirement because it aligns with the full retirement age (FRA) under current rules.

In 2026, individuals born in 1960 or later will have 67 as their consolidated FRA, meaning they are eligible to receive 100% of their earned benefits without reductions for early claiming.

Reaching the full retirement age is important: it allows retirees to avoid permanent penalties that apply if they claim benefits earlier than FRA. Claiming before this age triggers a reduction in monthly benefit amounts that remains for life, while delaying beyond FRA can lead to higher monthly payments.

The maximum monthly Social Security benefit at age 67 in 2026 is $4,152, the highest possible payout for someone who has consistently met all eligibility requirements throughout their career.

Who qualifies for the full payment?

Not everyone qualifies for the maximum benefit amount. To reach that level, a worker must have earned at or above the Social Security taxable earnings cap throughout their working life.

For 2026, this cap is $184,500. Social Security calculates benefits based on the 35 highest‑earning years, adjusted for inflation; any year without earnings counts as zero, which can significantly lower the final average used in the benefit calculation, according to MARCA.

Long gaps in employment or years spent earning below the taxable maximum can reduce the amount someone actually receives.

In practical terms, claiming Social Security at age 67 offers stable retirement income without early penalties and is a strategic choice for many people who can afford to wait.