Tibet earthquake: Moderate quake hits Rutog county

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Rutog county in Tibet on Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC). No casualty was reported.
The tremors were felt around 5 a.m. and its epicentre was at a depth of 6 km, Xinhua news agency reported.
Further details awaited.
