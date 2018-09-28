Tibet earthquake: Moderate quake hits Rutog county

The tremors were felt around 5 a.m. and its epicentre was at a depth of 6 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Rutog county in Tibet on Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC). No casualty was reported.

Further details awaited.