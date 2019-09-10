Taliban vows to fight on after Donald Trump says talks are ‘dead’

Published: September 10, 2019 1:44:48 PM

"We had two ways to end occupation in Afghanistan, one was jihad and fighting, the other was talks and negotiations," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP.

The Taliban on Tuesday vowed to continue fighting against US forces in Afghanistan after President Donald Trump said talks with insurgents were “dead”, saying Washington would regret abandoning negotiations.

“We had two ways to end occupation in Afghanistan, one was jihad and fighting, the other was talks and negotiations,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP. “If Trump wants to stop talks, we will take the first way and they will soon regret it.”

