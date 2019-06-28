France records all-time highest temperature at 45 degrees Celsius: Weather service

A woman stands under a shower on the beach in Nice as a heatwave hits much of France. (REUTERS)

The temperature in France on Friday surpassed 45 degrees Celsius for the first time as Europe wilted in a major heatwave, state weather forecaster Meteo-France said.

The record was set in the village of Villevieille in the southern department of Gard, which registered a high of 45.1 degrees Celsius.

The previous record stood at 44.1 degrees Celsius in the same area during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP.