France records all-time highest temperature at 45 degrees Celsius: Weather service

The temperature in France on Friday surpassed 45 degrees Celsius for the first time as Europe wilted in a major heatwave, state weather forecaster Meteo-France said.
The record was set in the village of Villevieille in the southern department of Gard, which registered a high of 45.1 degrees Celsius.
The previous record stood at 44.1 degrees Celsius in the same area during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP.
