Donald Trump plans to visit US troops in war zones

Past presidents visited troops in war zones at various points during their presidencies.

US President Donald Trump said that he plans to visit American troops in war zones.

His remark on Sunday comes after he received widespread criticism for not visiting an American burial ground outside Paris earlier this month and Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day, reports CNN.

“Well, I think you will see that happen. There are things that are being planned,” Trump told Fox News when asked in an interview why he has not gone to war zones to see US troops and missed the cemetery visits.

“We don’t want to talk about it because of obviously because of security reasons and everything else.

“I’ve had an unbelievable busy schedule and I will be doing it,” Trump said, adding that he doesn’t think “anybody’s been more with the military than I have, as a President”.

Past presidents visited troops in war zones at various points during their presidencies.

Former President Barack Obama visited troops in Iraq a little over two months into his administration, and Afghanistan after being in office for just over a year.

Also Read: California wildfire death toll rises to 77 https://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/california-wildfire-death-toll-rises-to-77/1385956/

Former President George W. Bush visited Iraq about eight months after the start of the war there.

Trump also acknowledged in the Fox News interview that he should have gone to Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day on November 11.

“I should have done that. I was extremely busy on calls for the country. We did a lot of calling as you know,” he said.