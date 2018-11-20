China sends 5 satellites into orbit on single rocket

China launched a new space environment research satellite and four nanosatellites on a single rocket on Tuesday.
China launched a new space environment research satellite and four nanosatellites on a single rocket on Tuesday.The satellites were carried by the Long March-2D rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 7.40 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.
The satellites have successfully entered their preset orbit, according to the center. Shiyan-6 will be used for conducting space environment exploration experiments. The term nanosatellite refers to a small artificial satellite weighing between 1 and 10 kg.
It was the 292th mission of the Long March rocket series.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.