China sends 5 satellites into orbit on single rocket

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 10:40 AM

China launched a new space environment research satellite and four nanosatellites on a single rocket on Tuesday.

The satellites have successfully entered their preset orbit, according to the center.

China launched a new space environment research satellite and four nanosatellites on a single rocket on Tuesday.The satellites were carried by the Long March-2D rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 7.40 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

The satellites have successfully entered their preset orbit, according to the center. Shiyan-6 will be used for conducting space environment exploration experiments. The term nanosatellite refers to a small artificial satellite weighing between 1 and 10 kg.

It was the 292th mission of the Long March rocket series.

