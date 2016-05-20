Top News:
Insider trading charges against ex-Dean foods Chmn.and prof. gambler

U.S. authorities on Thursday charged a former chairman of Dean Foods and a professional Las Vegas gambler with engaging in a years-long insider trading scheme, which included a tip that benefited professional golfer Phil Mickelson. Bobbi Rebell reports.

