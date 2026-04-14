Every new phase in life asks for a different kind of readiness. Marriage which is often seen as a natural next step, is no different. But what if being ready for love doesn’t always mean being ready for marriage?

That is the question Kawaljeet Kaur, a growth partner at a dating platform, recently raised in a LinkedIn post that resonated with many. She shared why she turned away a 39-year-old client,not because she was not suitable, but because she felt the woman did not need marriage right now.

Why was she advised not to marry?

The woman’s story was not ordinary. She had walked out of a deeply abusive marriage and rebuilt her life from nothing. Instead of breaking under the weight of it, she created stability and success on her own terms. Today, she owns a large home in a Tier-1 city, has a thriving career, earns well, and is raising her four-year-old daughter in a secure, comfortable environment.

When she approached Kaur, she said, “I am finally at peace. I am ready to start my new life.” Kaur recalls telling her something unexpected, “Please, do not look for a marriage right now.” The advice came from a place of concern, not judgment. She explained that the woman had just fought a long battle to reclaim her independence, her peace, and her home.

Stepping immediately into another marriage, especially in the Indian context, where expectations can be heavy, might risk disturbing that balance she had worked so hard to build. Instead, Kaur told her, don’t look for a husband, look for a partner. Rather than rushing into another structured commitment, Kaur encouraged her to explore companionship at her own pace. To date, to meet people, to share simple moments, such as coffee, travel, conversation, without the immediate weight of marriage.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

