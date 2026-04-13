A 2024 video of the installation of legendary Telugu actor NT Rama Rao’s (NTR) statue resurfaced on social media this week. Multiple posts featuring the unveiling of the gilded figure on the day of the multi-faceted icon’s Centenary celebration went viral once again, but for all the wrong reasons possible.

Vitriol-filled comments took over X, as the ones responsible for reigniting a conversation around the unveiling were from the United States, not India. Their biggest qualms with NTR’s statue? It was erected in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, which, in turn, prompted ruckus as a massive crowd poured in to “worship” the idol at the time.

Amid an already surging anti-Indian sentiment on social media, empowered by US immigration debates, the resurfaced video triggered hate speech against those with links to the South Asian country and professionals associated with the H-1B visa program. Here’s how the issue blew out of proportion on X.

Proud Texan’s NTR statue unveiling video sparks anti-India rhetoric

“What is going on in Georgia? They erected a gilded statue of an Indian actor and worshipped it. Made such a ruckus they had to bring in police,” a user named ‘Info Battle Maiden, who is a self-described “nationalist,” “ethnic American”, and “proud Texan,” tweeted on Monday (IST). Sarcastically ridiculing the years-old visuals, they added, “But… just as American as you and me.”

Comments calling for the deportation of Indian-origin people from the US took centre stage. “DEPORT! DEPORT! DEPORT!” a user replied. “Tear that crap done.” Thereafter, the original poster chimed in, “It’s our only option. Our entire country will be filled with pagan idolatry if this heresy is allowed to continue.”

Some other users complained about how people of Indian origin “do not appear to be assimilating.” Another similarly worded comment read, “Migration without assimilation is invasion.”

DEPORT! DEPORT! DEPORT! Tear that crap done. — AlmostAntique (@AlmostAntique44) April 12, 2026

Yet another user mocked, “NTR doesn’t need H1B.” A flabbergasted user said, “This looks just like India, especially how close everyone is to each other in the crowd.”

Meanwhile, an Indian-origin person said, “I am an Indian living in the United States and never heard of a statue of Abraham Lincoln or George Washington or Ronald Reagan in India. USA has given so much to Indians here and we don’t reciprocate the respect. It’s sad!”

A second person with presumed links to the South Asian country said, “Feel sad for Indians from other states. They will be identified with these clowns who want to erect statues of ppl that have nothing to do with the US.”

A third added, “Imprison them if you have to, pls don’t deport them to India.” A frustrated fourth person said, “These guys are hellbent on proving those racist wignats right.”

“THIS NONSENSE SHOULD STOP,” someone else bemoaned. “I haven’t seen a single statue of Robert de Niro or Denzel Washington in India. This NTR dude has no relevance in America.”

On the other hand, a few countering the vitriol-filled rhetoric argued that the statue was erected on private land. “It is in private land and they can do what they wish to do in their private property. Instead of getting jealous you can also use your money and build a statue for your favorite actors in your property. No one is going to stop you. Do you have that money,” one wrote.

Indian minister also joined NTR’s statue unveiling in the US

Nara Lokesh, the Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, joined the masses in the US to inaugurate the installation in November 2024, as NTR’s career also spanned politics. In addition to his significantly influential stance in Indian cinema, NTR also served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh at one point and founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982.

“The legendary NTR Gary stood for more than just cinema and politics–he was a movement, a symbol of Telugu pride, and a fearless voice of our people. He championed our culture, our language, and our people, redefining Telugu identity both on and off screen,” Lokesh wrote on X at the time.

“From unforgettable characters to visionary leadership, NTR Garu taught us to dream big and devote ourselves to serving the people. He remains a timeless icon, and symbol of Telugu pride worldwide. I’m honoured to unveil his status in Atlanta today. Proud to see him celebrated on foreign soil, reminding us of both, the power of our dreams and roots anchored in Telugu Atmagouravam.”

Anti-India hate against idol worship is not new

This isn’t the first time Americans have openly spoken out about the Hindu practice of idol worship, while also disrespectfully trolling the religion’s multiplicity of divine figures. Last year, Texas Republican politician Alexander Duncan sparked backlash for calling Hanuman from Hindu mythology a “false god.” Alluding to the gigantic 90-ft Hanuman statue at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas, he questioned, “Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation!”

Beyond his “anti-Hindu” rant, officials affiliated with President Donald Trump’s administration were also bombarded with malicious comments after they posted “Happy Diwali” messages on X on the occasion of the Hindu Festival of Lights in the US. Both National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, who is Hindu, and Indian-origin FBI Director Kash Patel were again treated to vicious comments accusing them of worshipping “false gods.”

Rise in anti-Indian posts in US

An analysis by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) revealed last year that anti-Indian commentary dramatically increased on social media in 2025, nearly tripling compared to where it stood in 2024 and generating over 300 million views.

Identifying approximately 24,000 posts containing such content, the institute noted that the rising hostility was primarily linked to debates over immigration, national identity and visa policies. Of these, many were responses to US immigration policy changes, especially the ones focussed on H-1B work visas.

The highlighted social media post also indulged in spewing ethnic slurs and stereotypes in addition to discussing visas, legal and illegal immigration and cultural assimilation.

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