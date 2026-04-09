In a heartwarming display of civic duty, Kerala bride Akhila turned heads by casting her vote at a polling booth fully dressed in bridal attire, just hours before her wedding. Prioritising her adult franchise over pre-wedding rituals, she exemplified the spirit of democracy, rushing to fulfill her electoral role amid the high-stakes Kerala Assembly elections 2026.

Strong early turnout signals voter enthusiasm

Polling kicked off at 7:00 am across all 140 constituencies, with over 16% voter turnout recorded by 9 AM- specifically 16.23% statewide. Ernakulam led with 17.8%, while Thripunithura topped constituencies at 20.59%. Around 2.71 crore voters, including 1.39 crore women, 1.32 crore men, 273 transgender individuals and 2.42 lakh overseas voters, are deciding the fate of 883 candidates at 30,495 stations under tight security with 76,000 personnel and webcasting.

Early queues formed as voters braved the heat, underscoring Kerala’s vibrant democratic culture.

Leaders queue up, pitch for power

Prominent figures set the tone early. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with family, voted at RC Amala Basic UP School in Kannur around 8 am. He hailed the polls as “decisive” for Kerala’s development, crediting LDF’s low-corruption governance and warning against disruptions. “People trust us for continued progress; communal forces won’t sway them,” he asserted, confident of more seats than in 2016 or 2021.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan voted with family, urging high turnout and predicting UDF’s 100-seat win on a “wave for change.” Union Minister Suresh Gopi waited in line at Guruvayoor, invoking Lord Krishna and foreseeing transformation.

NDA’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasised resolving public issues, predicting no clear mandate for LDF or UDF. Others like actor Mohanlal, KPCC chief Sunny Joseph and IUML leaders also voted early, with Mohanlal urging Keralites, “Done my part. Your turn.”

High-stakes triangular contest unfolds

The LDF seeks a historic third term under Vijayan’s welfare model. UDF aims to end Left rule after a decade, boosted by Priyanka Gandhi’s X post: “Choose UDF for change—put people first, not power or corruption.” NDA eyes breakthroughs to shatter the bipolar dominance, leveraging rising vote shares. Stories like Akhila’s highlight women’s pivotal role in this battle for Kerala’s 140-seat assembly.