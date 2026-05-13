He came to the United States with just one suitcase and a strong will to build something of his own. Back in his mind were the busy and tough streets of Mumbai, where life never slows down. From there, he started his new life in a small town in Texas, with no big connections or support system, only the determination to make it work. Today, that journey belongs to Nick Dhanani.

According to Fort Bend Focus magazine, Dhanani Private Equity Group crossed the $2 billion mark in cumulative acquisitions by the end of 2024, a figure that represents the total value of every deal the company has closed over fourteen years. ( Not a single asset or personal net worth.)

Learning the American way

His first real step in business was not glamorous at all. He took over a struggling gas station in a quiet and small Texas town. It meant long working hours, handling daily customers, fixing small problems, and slowly learning how the local business really worked.

But while most people saw just fuel pumps and a small store, he started noticing a big gap. He paid attention to the land around the station and the way the town was slowly growing. He believed there was more value in the area than what people could see at that moment.

Seeing growth where others saw nothing

Instead of thinking only about fuel sales, he began studying how people were moving into the Texas suburbs. He watched where new homes were coming up and where families were settling. Over time, he learned exactly which areas would soon need shops, offices, and everyday services.

That understanding changed everything for him. He was not just running a gas station anymore. He was thinking like someone who could help build a whole neighbourhood.

As the suburbs expanded, he started building spaces that people actually needed nearby, including small retail shops, medical offices, and service businesses that made daily life easier for families living in growing communities.

Whenever he bought a gas station, he also tried to buy the nearby unused land. Dhanani did not rush to build on it right away. Instead, he held on to it and waited. As the area developed and land prices went up, those empty spaces became far more valuable. This gave him the financial strength to take on bigger and more complex projects later.

Building DPEG and a bigger vision

Over time, the small gas station business turned into something much bigger. What started as a simple fuel stop slowly grew into mixed-use developments and large commercial projects spread across Texas.

By 2012, his work had grown into a company called Dhanani Private Equity Group (DPEG). What started with convenience stores slowly turned into a full real estate business.

But success never comes easy. There were economic ups and downs, rising costs, and the pressure of growing from a single store to dozens of properties. It was not an easy climb. But Nick’s early life in Mumbai had taught him how to adapt and keep going even when things were tough. He also had strong support from his family, starting with his sister, who was his first investor. That trust became the base of his journey.

His company, Dhanani Group, grew little by little across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and beyond. Hotels were added, more staff came in, more properties followed.

Today, DPEG stands as a large real estate group with more than 50 convenience stores, dozens of retail centres, thousands of housing units, and assets valued at nearly or over $2 billion. In 2025, DPEG made it to No. 577 on the Inc. 5000 list, backed by a sharp 718% growth over the last three years.

Note: Financial figures for private companies are based on market estimations of assets under management and are not subject to the same public auditing requirements as traded corporations