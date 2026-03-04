Celebrations are an important part of Indian life, meaningful for some and simply fun for others. A Bengaluru professional recently shared a post on X that drew widespread attention. She wrote, “Played Holi till 10:59 am. On a ‘quick call’ at 11:00 am.”

In the photo, she is covered in Holi colours yet ready to join a “quick” work meeting just minutes after celebrating the festival. Her post shows how sometimes work can take over even festive moments.

Gen Z and work-life balance

Work-life balance has become very important, especially for younger professionals. According to Unstop’s “Gen Z at Workplace” report, 47% of Gen Z say work-life balance is a key factor when choosing a workplace.

Naukri’s “The Gen Z Work Code” report, with over 23,000 respondents, shows that 50% of Gen Z rank work-life balance as the top factor after pay.

For those with 5 to 8 years’ experience, this rises to 60%. This shows that as people grow in their careers, having time for personal life becomes even more important.

Social media reactions

The post got many reactions from users online. One said, “Same here… no break, just back-to-back meetings from morning till now. In Bengaluru even festival days feel like normal working Thursdays.”

Another wrote, “Not a Peak Bengaluru moment but it just shows what a miserable life we Indians live that we can’t even celebrate our festivals.”

Some were more sympathetic. One user commented, “I would never touch laptop on festivals,” while another added, “Lucky girlll…u still got to celebrate…while i m stuck in office.” A third wrote, “Only in Peak Bengaluru from Holi vibes at 10:59 to ‘quick call’ mode at 11:00 sharp.”