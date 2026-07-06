A viral post on X claimed that a 20-year-old student in China built an artificial intelligence-powered speed radar in just nine days by using Claude AI. The post says the student spent only about $20 on API calls, used an old camera and later sold the project to a city district for $317,000.

China-based entrepreneur Min Choi, who shared the video, wrote, “AI is getting ridiculous… A 20-year-old student in China reportedly built an AI speed radar with Claude. 9 days. Old camera. $20 in API calls. Then allegedly sold it to a city district for $317K.”

AI is getting ridiculous…



A 20-year-old student in China reportedly built an AI speed radar with Claude.



9 days. Old camera. $20 in API calls.



Then allegedly sold it to a city district for $317K. pic.twitter.com/79j7xvCIT7 — Min Choi (@minchoi) July 6, 2026

Financial Express Digital independently could not verify the authenticity of the video or the claims made in the viral post. No official information has emerged to confirm the reported sale, the development timeline or the amount mentioned.

According to the viral post, the AI system can detect speeding vehicles and identify vehicle number plates. However, the post does not provide technical details about how the system works or whether it has undergone independent testing.

Social media reactions



The post sparked reactions from several X users. One user wrote, “They can just build it themselves, why pay more, lol.”

Another asked, “What is the accuracy in prediction? Does he have any stats posted? What is the prediction method he is using?”

Some users focused on the visual quality of the demonstration. “Amazing visual experience for viewers,” said one user. “That is very cool, did he sell the patent or the individual device itself?” asked another user.

Another user commented, “That’s crazy…soon we’ll have police tracking speed on their iPhones.”

Questions also emerged about how the reported agreement came together. “Damn, how do you think they convinced the authorities to pay $317k?!” one user asked.

Some users viewed the reported cost difference as remarkable. “Turning 20 dollars of calls into a city contract is ridiculous even for AI,” a user wrote.

An X user believed AI could transform traffic monitoring in the future. “AI is going to make traffic enforcement almost fully automated. Eventually, every speeding violation will be detected without a police officer ever being there,” he wrote.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended only for informational and entertainment purposes. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or endorse any specific investment strategy.