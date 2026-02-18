In a Group D encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, South Africa is set to face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 18. This is going to be the 34th match of the tournament, set to begin at 11:00 AM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. South Africa has entered the Super 8 stage. In their first match of the tournament, the Proteas won by 57 runs against Canada and again won against Afghanistan in 2nd super over. The winning streak followed against New Zealand as well. In contrast UAE lost their first match against New Zealand by 10 wickets. But won their second match against Canada by five wickets. However, they lost by five wickets against Afghanistan.

South Africa vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup 2026: Weather report

According to Accuweather, Delhi could see a 27-degree temperature with wind gusts at the speed of 22 km/h. The possibility of a thunderstorm and precipitation is 17% and 55%, respectively. Delhi could expect about an hour and a half of light rain, totalling around 0.66 mm, under mostly cloudy skies (82% coverage).

South Africa vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium features a firm, batting-friendly surface with consistent bounce and short boundaries. These conditions allow aggressive hitters like Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya to trust the pace and score quickly with maximum power.

South Africa vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

United Arab Emirates (UAE): Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

South Africa vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Farooq, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Mayank Kumar