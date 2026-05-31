India and the United States are all set to begin a fresh round of trade negotiations in New Delhi from June 1 to June 4, as both countries work towards finalising an interim trade agreement while advancing discussions on a broader bilateral trade pact.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the negotiations will be led by Darpan Jain, Additional Secretary in India’s Department of Commerce, and Brendan Lynch, the United States’ chief trade negotiator.

Focus shifts to interim trade deal

The upcoming discussions are expected to focus on finalising the legal and operational framework of the proposed interim trade agreement, the broad contours of which were agreed upon earlier this year.

Officials are expected to discuss issues related to market access, customs and trade facilitation, non-tariff barriers, investment promotion and economic security cooperation.

The interim arrangement is also being viewed as a stepping stone towards a more comprehensive India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), which both countries have been pursuing as part of efforts to deepen economic ties.

Tariff changes may reshape negotiations

The latest round of talks comes amid significant shifts in the US trade environment that could alter some of the earlier understandings reached between the two sides.

Earlier this year, India and the US had discussed a framework under which Washington was expected to lower tariffs on selected Indian products. However, the trade landscape changed after a ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States against President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff policy, along with the introduction of a temporary 10% tariff on imports.

As a result, negotiators are expected to revisit parts of the original framework during the June talks.

India signals wider market access

Earlier, India had indicated its willingness to reduce or eliminate tariffs on a range of American industrial and agricultural goods as part of the negotiations.

Products discussed under the proposals included animal feed items, fruits, tree nuts, soybean oil, wine and spirits.

India also expressed interest in expanding imports from the US across sectors such as energy, aircraft and aviation parts, technology products, precious metals and coking coal over the next five years.

The discussions come at a time when India is attempting to balance domestic industry concerns with the need to strengthen strategic trade ties with Washington.

Section 301 investigations remain concern

The negotiations are also taking place against the backdrop of ongoing US trade investigations.

In March, the Office of the United States Trade Representative launched Section 301 investigations involving several countries, including India, over concerns linked to supply chains and labour practices.

India has strongly rejected the allegations and questioned the basis of the investigations, with officials maintaining that Indian trade practices comply with international norms.

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Trade ties continue to expand

Despite periodic trade tensions, the United States remained India’s second-largest trading partner during FY26. India’s exports to the US rose to USD 87.3 billion during the financial year, while imports from the US increased to USD 52.9 billion.

Although India’s trade surplus with the US narrowed compared to the previous year, both governments continue to treat economic cooperation as a strategic priority amid shifting global supply chains and geopolitical realignments.

It is reportedly said that the June negotiations are expected to play a key role in shaping the next phase of the India-US economic partnership as both countries seek to strengthen trade and investment ties in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

From tariffs to talks, a look at the complete timeline