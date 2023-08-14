scorecardresearch
Remittances to India grew 26% to $112.5 billion in FY23

Remittances to India were $89.1 billion in FY22. India continues to be the top recipient of remittances globally for the last several years.

Written by FE Bureau
Remittances to India were $89.1 billion in FY22. (Image/Freepik)

Remittances to the country by non-resident Indians rose 26% on year to about $112.5 billion in FY23, underscoring the surge in demand for Indian professionals globally after the pandemic.

The latest data from the finance ministry indicates that the trend of sustained and fast-paced increase in “personal transfers” to India, which was interrupted during FY21 due to the pandemic, has not only resumed but also been buttressed.

The surge in remittances is at a time when FDI flows across national borders seem to have slowed.  Despite launching 14 production-linked incentive schemes, India attracted $70.97 billion FDI in FY23, down from 84.8 billion in FY22.

The share of the 10 major countries in inward remittances to India, based on a survey conducted by the Reserve Bank of India for 2020-21, showed that the USA was the top source with a share of 23.4% in total remittances. It was followed by UAE with 18%, UK (6.8%), Singapore (5.7%) and Saudi Arabia (5.1%).

Private remittances are a major boost to India’s current account, even as the country’s merchandise trade often results in a deficit.

First published on: 14-08-2023 at 01:40 IST

