OnePlus Nord 3 5G has officially been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 33,999 (8GB/128GB). A model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 37,999. Some might say, the Nord 3 has been a long time in the making, coming over 2 years after the Nord 2. OnePlus did launch a follow-up Nord 2T but that was more a stop-gap solution instead of a full-blown successor.