Dressed in a cream coloured suit with his purple All England Club member pinned to a lapel, Tennis legend Roger Federer received a one-and-a-half minutes standing ovation from the crowd at Wimbledon on Tuesday as he made his way to the Royal Box. The Princess of Wales, Princess Kate, also stood up and clapped for the holder of record eight Wimbledon titles. Federer, who entered Wimbledon as a spectator, was accompanied by his wife Mirka.



Later, England’s legendary player Andy Murray entered the court to go up against British player Ryan Peniston. Murray expressed his gratitude for the presence of Princess Kate and Federer and acknowledged the Tennis royalty’s support for him. Murray, who won the match, expressed satisfaction with his performance as well.