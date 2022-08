To celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th Independence Day this year) Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to unfurl the National Flag at their homes. On Tuesday, as a part of the Mahotsav, he put the Tiranga (the Tricolour) as the display picture on his social media accounts. In Delhi, taking a cue from PM, several MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday took part in a bike rally. The rally started from the historic Red Fort to pay tribute to the freedom fighters as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Let us look at some more pictures: