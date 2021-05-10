Romania's Bran castle famously known as 'Dracula's castle' offers free COVID-19 shots to tourists in a hope to attract more people to the site in Romania's Carpathian mountains, where tourist numbers have plummeted since the start of the pandemic. Medics set up a COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Transylvanian attraction, where visitors to Dracula's castle are more likely to find puncture marks in their arms than their necks. Let us take a look at some of the images from the 'Dracula's castle' in Romania: