Happy New Year 2020! Are you all set to party this New Year or gear up with a list of new resolutions to herald a new decade? By now, you are bound to have listed goals for the coming year. If you love good books and motivational words, we have a perfect list that is curated to perfection. As you set new goals for a new beginning, we bring you a list of inspiring New Year quotes. Wondering why? To inspire others too, of course! This is the perfect season to raise a toast to quotes that celebrate new beginnings with a hint of motivation and inspiration. There's no better way to do it than by sharing the best New Year quotes like the ones we've compiled here. Let these New Year quotes of positivity fill you with joy and energy to gear up for your best year yet.