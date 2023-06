Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the world famous Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. The Great Pyramid of Giza was earlier considered to be one of the seven wonders of the world. The Prime Minister was on a two-day state visit to Egypt. He visited the pyramids accompanied by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. During his visit to Egypt, PM Modi engaged in discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in which they focused on the nations’ bilateral cooperation in various sectors. (Image: PTI)