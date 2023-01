Rehearsals for the Beating the Retreat ceremony are taking place in the national capital Delhi. It denotes the end of Republic Day festivities in the country. The ceremony is conducted on the evening of 29th January, the third day after Republic Day. It is organized by Section D of the Ministry of Defence.



The bands of the three wings of the military – Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and Indian Navy – perform the ceremony. Pipe bands from the Army, and (from 2016) a formation of bands of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Delhi Police (DP) also take part in it. The venue is New Delhi’s Raisina Hills and an adjacent square, Vijay Chowk.



In 1955, the ceremony was started and has been a hallmark of Republic Day celebrations ever since. Here are some of the pictures from the rehearsals of the Beating the Retreat ceremony. Have a look and enjoy!