Escalating tensions in the Middle East have played out in starkly different scenes — smoke rising from Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port, flight disruption and stranded passengers at airports from Bengaluru to Beirut, street protests in Tehran, and mourning at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad. With airspace restrictions and security alerts triggering cancellations and delays, travellers have been left waiting for updates as dramatic visuals from the region continue to surface