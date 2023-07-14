Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Updates: Propellant loading for liquid second stage over, cryogenic stage almost full
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO launches its third Mission to Moon – See Stunning Photos
The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a follow up to the second lunar mission and ISRO is aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon by late August.
