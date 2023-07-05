These days tomato has become a heated point of political argument between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party. Reportedly, the price of this vegetable has crossed Rs 150 per kg in some cities in India.



On Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the Modi government over rising prices and unemployment. He said that people will not buy the “hollow slogans” of the saffron party and will wipe it out of power this time (Lok Sabha elections 2024).



According to news agency ANI, “tomato prices soar to Rs 150 per kg in Moradabad”.



“The price of vegetables has increased a lot. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 150 per kg. Customers are facing a lot of problems due to the price hike. I request the government to intervene and regularise the vegetable prices,” reported the news agency.



Have a look at some of the photos.