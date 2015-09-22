02 / 6

1. Draft Encryption Policy: As per the original version of Draft National Encryption Policy, users of services that use encryption to secure communications, such as WhatsApp and other instant messaging services, were required to store all their communications for as long as 90 days and make them available to law enforcement agencies when legally asked to. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's reaction: Govt to withdraw draft encryption policy "I personally feel that some of the expression used in the draft are giving rise to uncalled-for misgivings. Therefore, I have written to DeitY to withdraw that draft, rework it properly and thereafter put in the public domain," Prasad told reporters. (Image: Reuters)