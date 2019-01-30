India rejoining PISA, to facilitate international comparisons of important learning outcomes

By: | Published: January 30, 2019 12:22 AM

India rejoining PISA will facilitate necessary international comparisons of important learning outcomes.

Unlike in 2009, the PISA in 2021 will be administered across all schools in Chandigarh and all Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country.

Given how desperately education policy in India needs to be geared towards driving up learning outcomes, India’s decision to rejoin the OECD’s Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) is welcome news. PISA assesses the quality of education systems across the world by evaluating students in science, mathematics, reading, collaborative problem solving and money literacy. In the 2009 survey, after having placed 72nd amongst 74 nations, the government simply opted out of PISA, citing a “socio-cultural disconnect between the questions and Indian students’ learning”.

Even if that line of argument was not entirely without merit, walking out definitely wasn’t the best option. With OECD having agreed to tailor its assessment questions to the Indian context, India is now open to joining it. As per UNESCO data, India has one of the lowest public expenditure rates on education per student—it spends $264 per student per year compared to $1,800 spent by China.

The ASER 2018 report also highlights falling reading and arithmetic learning levels among the secondary school-goers. Students from Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, and China have consistently been the top performers of the PISA and the test allows for international comparisons of important learning outcomes, driving forward and encouraging improvements in the country’s education system.

Unlike in 2009, the PISA in 2021 will be administered across all schools in Chandigarh and all Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country. In order to obtain a fair and representative assessment of learning outcomes, though, it would have been better if the government had agreed to include students from private schools as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. India rejoining PISA, to facilitate international comparisons of important learning outcomes
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition