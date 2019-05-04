Andhra Pradesh is experimenting with edu-tech in a big way

By: |
Published: May 4, 2019 1:17:22 AM

Andhra Pradesh is experimenting with edu-tech in a big way.

To that end, the government—states and the Union—focussing on ‘teaching at the right level’ is a welcome move.

Varying and extreme gaps in learning levels within the classroom is a problem that is only recently receiving attention from policymakers. The focus so far has been on enrolment, with learning outcomes put aside to be dealt with another day. Thanks to the dearth of pedagogical innovation, standardised curricula exacerbate differences in students’ learning levels. Add to this myopic policies like ‘no detention’ under the Right to Education law—only recently scrapped—and India could end up squandering the human development potential from the massive jump in enrolment and narrowing gender gap in classrooms. To that end, the government—states and the Union—focussing on ‘teaching at the right level’ is a welcome move.

But initiatives like the Delhi government’s Mission Buniyaad, to ensure basic reading, writing and arithmetic skills amongst Class III-IX, are hardly the antidote, even though well-intended. They are both cost- and labour-intensive, and as the curriculum gets more ambitious with each successive grade and learning levels become more sharply fragmented, such methods become unviable.

Incorporation of educational technology (edu-tech), a recent study by Karthik Muralidharan of the University of California at San Diego, Abhijeet Singh of the Stockholm School of Economics and Alejandro J Ganimian of the NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development shows, can help accurately assess learning levels and customise pedagogical support to bridge intra-classroom gaps. Andhra Pradesh is pioneering tech-enabled pedagogy, and as an early-bird adopter of edu-tech, it will be leagues ahead of other states.

The southern state, from the current academic year, will be using Personalised Adaptive Learning (PAL), or software-based assessment of the academic standing of the students in a classroom. PAL will first assess the student’s comprehension levels and then prescribe targeted learning. Students will take the test online, and based on their individual reports, remedial coaching will be provided. Apart from facilitating tailored learning, PAL will also ease monitoring of impact of remedial classes via dashboards for individual students where teachers can track progress.

After tests in 56 schools proved successful, PAL is being rolled out in over 2,600 schools in Andhra Pradesh—while the bulk of the school will engage with PAL via laptops, the rest will do so over tablets. The initiative, as per a report in The New Indian Express, will involve intensive training of teachers, school administration and bureaucrats, and is expected to impact over 2.5 million children. Andhra Pradesh is, in fact, experimenting with edu-tech in a big way.

After introducing QR codes in non-language subject textbooks, the state is now doing the same for language textbooks for classes VI-X. Scanning the QR codes assigned to different chapters, students can access supplementary video lectures or tutorials. They can also use the QR codes to take quick, online assessment tests that will help them, their parents and teachers measure their actual levels of comprehension.

Such an ecosystem surely makes addressing gaps in learning levels easier than the conventional method, of remedial classes. Also, given boards like CBSE are now increasing reliance on schools’ own assessment of learning levels, by mandating compulsory internal assessment for boards, pedagogy propped by technology can be made to deliver more efficiently.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Andhra Pradesh is experimenting with edu-tech in a big way
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition