A health insurance card often brings a sense of comfort. Many policyholders believe that once they have bought a health insurance policy, hospital bills will automatically be settled through the cashless facility whenever they need treatment.

But reality can be very different. Every year, several policyholders face situations where their cashless claim gets delayed, partially approved, or even denied during hospitalisation. In many cases, the policy is active and premiums have been paid on time. Yet, patients and their families suddenly find themselves arranging money at a time when their focus should ideally be on treatment and recovery.

The reason is simple. An active health insurance policy alone does not guarantee a successful cashless claim. Several factors determine whether a claim gets approved smoothly or faces hurdles.

Why cashless claims can run into trouble

While cashless health insurance is designed to make hospitalisation smoother and financially less stressful, there are certain situations where the process may not go as expected.

According to Siddharth Singhal, Business Head, Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com, “While cashless health insurance is designed to make hospitalisation smoother and financially less stressful, there are certain situations where a cashless claim may face delays, partial approvals, or denials despite the policy being active. In most cases, these decisions are based on policy terms, medical evaluation, or documentation requirements rather than the policy status itself.”

One of the biggest reasons behind claim issues is waiting period restrictions.

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Singhal explains, “If the treatment falls under an initial waiting period, specific disease waiting period, or pre-existing disease waiting period, the insurer may not be able to approve the claim immediately.”

For example, a person who purchases a policy today and undergoes treatment for a condition that is still under a waiting period may not be eligible for immediate cashless approval. Many policyholders realise this only when they are admitted to a hospital.

Another common issue is incomplete disclosure at the time of buying the policy.

“Non-Disclosure or Incomplete Disclosure: If a medical condition or relevant health history was not disclosed at the time of policy purchase, the insurer may require additional verification before approving the claim,” says Singhal.

This could include conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, previous surgeries, or any other medical history that was not mentioned in the proposal form. Even if the omission was unintentional, it can lead to additional scrutiny during claim processing.

Not every treatment may be covered

Many consumers assume that once they have health insurance, every hospital expense will automatically be covered. That is not necessarily true.

According to Singhal, “In some cases, the treatment or procedure may fall under exclusions, non-covered treatment.”

Every policy comes with its own list of exclusions and conditions. Certain procedures, treatments, or medical expenses may not qualify for coverage. This is why experts often advise policyholders to read the policy wording carefully instead of focusing only on the sum insured and premium amount.

Sometimes paperwork becomes the biggest hurdle

Cashless claims do not depend only on the insurer. Hospitals also play a crucial role in the process.

“Delays in submitting medical records, investigation reports, KYC documents, or incomplete information from the hospital can slow down the approval process,” says Singhal.

A missing medical report, incomplete documentation, or delayed communication between the hospital and insurer can lead to approval delays. While these issues may eventually get resolved, they can create anxiety for patients and families during hospitalisation.

Why insurers scrutinise some claims more closely

Claims made soon after purchasing a policy often undergo greater scrutiny.

As Singhal points out, “Claims raised shortly after policy issuance are generally evaluated more thoroughly to ensure compliance with underwriting and policy guidelines.”

This does not mean that such claims will automatically be rejected. However, insurers may seek additional documents or conduct a more detailed review before granting approval.

The network hospital factor

The hospital itself can also influence the cashless experience. “If the hospital is not part of the insurer’s network or if there are operational constraints, customers may be advised to opt for reimbursement instead of cashless settlement,” says Singhal.

Although the reimbursement route remains available in many cases, it requires the policyholder to first pay the hospital bill and later submit documents to the insurer for claim settlement.

At the same time, Singhal notes that the industry has evolved significantly over the years.

“But in most cases now, insurance company and non-network hospitals work together to provide cashless benefit to the insured.”

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Cashless rejection does not always mean claim rejection

This is one distinction many policyholders fail to understand. A cashless request being denied does not automatically mean that the insurer has rejected the insurance claim itself.

Sometimes, the insurer may ask the customer to opt for the reimbursement route instead. In such cases, the policyholder pays the hospital bill upfront and later seeks reimbursement as per policy terms.

Understanding this difference can prevent unnecessary panic during a medical emergency.

What policyholders should do before a medical emergency

A little preparation can significantly improve the chances of a smooth cashless claim experience. Singhal advises policyholders to verify whether their preferred hospitals are part of the insurer’s network. “Always check whether your preferred hospitals are part of the insurer’s network list. Since hospital tie-ups may change periodically, it is advisable to reconfirm network status before planned treatment.”

He also recommends understanding the policy in detail. “Policyholders should carefully review waiting periods, pre-existing disease clauses, exclusions, and treatment-specific conditions to avoid surprises at the time of claim.”

Another area that often gets overlooked is room rent eligibility.

“Many policies have room rent limits, disease-wise caps, or procedure-specific sub-limits. Opting for a room category beyond eligibility may proportionately impact the overall claim amount.”

Medical disclosures should also be accurate and complete from day one.

Complete and transparent disclosure of medical history at the proposal stage is extremely important. This helps avoid delays in claim assessment or additional scrutiny during hospitalization, says Singhal.

For planned procedures, timing also matters

“For planned admissions, informing the insurer or TPA in advance and obtaining pre-authorisation within the prescribed timelines can help facilitate smoother cashless approval,” he added.

Policyholders should also maintain proper records.

According to Singhal, Maintaining copies of policy documents, health records, previous prescriptions, diagnostic reports, and ID proofs can help hospitals and insurers process claims faster.

Finally, communication can often make a big difference.

In case of hospitalization, timely coordination between the customer, hospital insurance desk, insurer, or advisor can help address queries quickly and avoid unnecessary delays, says Singhal.

Summing up…

Cashless health insurance remains one of the most valuable benefits offered by health insurance policies. It can reduce financial stress and ensure that families do not have to arrange large sums of money during a medical emergency.

However, cashless treatment is not a guaranteed entitlement simply because the policy is active. Waiting periods, policy exclusions, disclosure issues, documentation gaps, hospital network status, and procedural requirements can all affect the outcome of a cashless claim.

The best time to understand these conditions is long before a medical emergency occurs. A careful review of your policy today can help prevent unpleasant surprises when you need your health insurance the most.

Disclaimer: Health insurance benefits, cashless claim approvals, exclusions, waiting periods, and settlement terms vary from one policy to another. Readers should refer to their policy documents and consult their insurer or advisor for policy specific guidance. The information in this article is intended for general informational purposes only.