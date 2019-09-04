Planning for a dream vacation but short of funds? These platforms will help you meet your immediate financial needs

Here are 5 platforms to help you plan your dream holiday; Bon voyage!

The season when most plan their domestic and international travel is here. Additionally, the recent announcement made by the Prime Minister has also encouraged people to visit at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022 and promote domestic tourism as well. However, before zeroing down on places to visit, you need to sort out the budget mapping factor here. To help with funding your vacation, many digital lending platforms have been offering fast approval loans, which are easy to process, are hassle-free, and come with flexible repayment options to fund your dream vacation. Digital lenders such as i2iFunding, LoanTap, Qbera, and Money View, along with travel loans, offer various types of loans.

SanKash, a digital lending platform, however, deals with only travel loans. These platforms also guide travelers to find out the estimated amount required for the loan.

SanKash – This platform aims at providing travel loans for holiday trips or vacationing. They focus on helping travel agents and tour operators both online and offline. They provide pay-in-parts/monthly solutions for travelers. With this proposition, you can pay back the money in parts from the time you plan for your trip and even after you return. Akash Dahiya, CEO and founder, SanKash says, “The end-customers are now able to take the much-deserved vacation without a hole in their pockets. We have seen a shift in our customer base from domestic tours to international travel and go for Asia, Europe.” SanKash focuses on helping online and offline travel brands provide flexibly-paid offerings to its customers at attractive interest rates.

i2iFunding – This fintech company offers travel loans with quick approvals, fast disbursals, and at affordable interest rates. You can avail this loan through an entirely online process. i2iFunding claims to considers more than 50 parameters while evaluating any loan which ensures higher chances of approval for genuine borrowers at affordable interest rates.

Money View – This platform is for individuals with no or low credit score. With just a few taps on your smartphone, you can get an approval for loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakhs. You can also check your eligibility within 2 minutes, through the app. The loans come at low-interest rates and the money is transferred your bank account within 24 hours, after approval. This lending app disburses money even on a Sunday.

Qbera – Qbera is known to provide quick and convenient delivery of personal loans to professionals. The lending service is through an end-to-end digital platform, which enables the transfer of funds to the borrower within 24 hours of receiving the online application. The company claims to focus on providing loans to main borrowers who are largely overlooked by banks and financial institutions. Industry experts say, these borrowers make up a large segment of the population and include individuals with incomes less than Rs. 4-5 lakh per annum, employees working for companies unlisted with banks, and people who are new to credit.

LoanTap- This platform offers a loan, wherein for the initial 3 months you can make interest-only payments and fixed EMI payments for the rest of tenure. Hence, you can pay less interest, if you plan to repay the loan within a shorter timeframe. Travelers also have the option of spreading the cost and reducing the size of the repayments, thereby reducing the monthly payment burden.