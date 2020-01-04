Online payment fraud: Man loses Rs 1 lakh during transactions on Paytm, Google Pay

Thane | Published: January 4, 2020 11:24:57 AM

The complainant realised that he had been cheated when the accused assured that he would return the money and asked him for another account number, he added.

The complainant, a resident of Patlipada, wanted to sell his furniture and posted an ad on Facebook on December 21.

A Thane resident lost a little over Rs 1 lakh in an online fraud involving popular payment gateways, police said on Saturday. The complainant, a resident of Patlipada, wanted to sell his furniture and posted an ad on Facebook on December 21, an official said.

On December 24, he received a call from one Rajendra Sharma who offered to buy the furniture and wanted to transfer the amount through payment gateways — Paytm and Google Pay, he said.

However, instead of the money getting credited to his account, the complainant found that Rs 1.01 lakh were debited from him during three transactions on two payment gateways, the official said.

An offense has been registered against the unidentified accused under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act and further investigations are underway, he said.

