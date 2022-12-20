Top-performing Large Cap Funds (December 2022): Best schemes with highest returns since inception

Highest Performing Large Cap Mutual Funds (December 19, 2022): Large Cap mutual funds invest in stocks of large-cap companies. They are considered less risky compared to small-cap and other mutual fund schemes. However, market risks are always there even in large-cap funds as there is no assurance or guarantee that a scheme will meet its objective or sustain its past performance in future. In November 2022, Large Cap equity/growth-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessed a total outflow of Rs 1038 crore.

Over the years, several large-cap mutual funds have given high returns to investors. Here’s a list of the top 10 best-performing large-cap mutual funds since inception (as per data on the AMFI website as of December 19, 2022)

Top 10 Large Cap schemes with the highest returns since Launch

Sundaram Large Cap Fund

The regular plan of Sundaram Large Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 22.84% while the direct plan has given a return of 24.96% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

Tata Large Cap Fund

The regular plan of Tata Large Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 19.26% while the direct plan has given a return of 13.64% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

HSBC Large Cap Fund

The regular plan of HSBC Large Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 19.03% while the direct plan has given a return of 12.70% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

Franklin India Bluechip Fund

The regular plan of Franklin India Bluechip Fund has given an annualised return of 19.30% while the direct plan has given a return of 12.43% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund

The regular plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund has given an annualised return of 19.27% while the direct plan has given a return of 14.53% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

DSP Top 100 Equity Fund

The regular plan of DSP Top 100 Equity Fund has given an annualised return of 18.73% while the direct plan has given a return of 10.93% since inception. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index.

HDFC Top 100 Fund

The regular plan of HDFC Top 100 Fund has given an annualised return of 18.86% while the direct plan has given a return of 13.59% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

Kotak Bluechip Fund

The regular plan of Kotak Bluechip Fund has given an annualised return of 17.96% while the direct plan has given a return of 14.59% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

PGIM India Large Cap Fund

The regular plan of PGIM India Large Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 17.63% while the direct plan has given a return of 14.02% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

UTI Mastershare Fund

The regular plan of UTI Mastershare Fund has given an annualised return of 17.30% while the direct plan has given a return of 13.83% since inception. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, based on AMFI website data as of 19th December 2022. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance that a fund will sustain its past performance in future. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)