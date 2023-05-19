Best Multi-cap Funds in 5 years: Top 5 Mutual Funds with 13% to 21% SIP returns (May 2023)

Best-performing multi-cap funds in 5 years till May 18, 2023: Multicap funds invest in stocks of all large, mid and small-cap companies. Schemes in this category provide an opportunity for high returns over a period of 3-4 years but at the risk of losses as well during the investment period.

Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing shows that 5 multi-cap schemes have given an annualised return of 13% to 21% in 5 years. A SIP of Rs 5,000 in any of these schemes could have grown to at least Rs 4.24 lakh in 5 years.

Following is a list of 5 top-performing multi-cap funds in 5 years, as per AMFI website data on May 18, 2023:

Quant Active Fund

The direct plan of Quant Active Fund has given a return of 21.1% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.77% in 5 years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.12% return in 5 years.

Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 16.84% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.76% in 5 years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.12% return in 5 years.

Nippon India Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 14.82% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.04% in 5 years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.12% return in 5 years.

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 12.27% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.77% in 5 years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.12% return in 5 years.

ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund has given a return of 13.35% while the regular plan has given a return of 12.30% in 5 years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.12% return in 5 years.

