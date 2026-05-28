Google steps into the same arena where Anthropic has been calling the shots since early April – the AI-powered cybersecurity tool category. After Claude Mythos dominated the headlines, with OpenAI following suit with its Daybreak model, Google steps in late with Threat Defense, marking the company’s biggest push into AI-powered cybersecurity.

Threat Defense, however, has an edge, thanks to a major differentiator despite all three companies are promising AI agents capable of identifying vulnerabilities, automating threat detection, and accelerating remediation – its deeply integrated security ecosystem.

Unlike Anthropic’s Claude Mythos –which currently operates as a tightly controlled preview system for a small set of partners –, or OpenAI’s Daybreak – which focuses heavily on developer-centric secure coding workflow –, Google’s AI Threat Defense is being pitched as a full-stack enterprise security platform connected directly to Google Cloud’s existing infrastructure, telemetry, and threat intelligence systems.

Google’s biggest advantage may not be AI alone

The launch comes amidst growing concern that AI itself is becoming a cyber weapon. Prior to the release of Threat Defense, Google’s Threat Intelligence Group disclosed what it called the first confirmed AI-assisted zero-day exploit attempt – a development that intensified fears around autonomous cyberattacks.

OpenAI responded with Daybreak, an “agentic cybersecurity” platform designed to integrate GPT-powered threat modelling, code review, patch validation, and remediation workflows into enterprise software development.

Anthropic, meanwhile, drew global attention with Claude Mythos. The model remains restricted to a handful of organisations, but Mozilla has already claimed it used Mythos Preview to discover and patch hundreds of Firefox vulnerabilities.

Google’s strategy approaches the issue differently.

Instead of offering a standalone AI security model, Google is integrating Gemini-powered intelligence into its existing cloud security stack, including threat detection, identity protection, malware analysis, and incident response. That integration makes Google’s solution an advantage for enterprises that are already operating inside Google Cloud environments.

Google prioritises what’s more dangerous now

Another notable feature of Google AI Threat Defense is its focus on threat prioritisation instead of simply flooding security teams with alerts. Google says the platform uses Gemini-powered analysis combined with Mandiant threat intelligence to identify which vulnerabilities and incidents pose the highest real-world risk to organisations. That matters because enterprise security teams are increasingly struggling with “alert fatigue,” where thousands of low-priority warnings often bury genuinely dangerous attacks.

By prioritising exploitable threats and figuring out the signals across identities, endpoints, cloud workloads, and network activity, Google is positioning AI Threat Defense as a decision-making layer, not just another detection engine.

AI companies becoming cybersecurity firms

The current AI cybersecurity race is no longer just about finding vulnerabilities faster. Instead, the challenge now lies in prioritising detection, real-world risks, and deploying fixes before attackers can weaponise exploits. Industry analysts have warned that AI could dramatically compress the gap between vulnerability disclosure and exploitation.

While Claude Mythos has demonstrated impressive offensive-style vulnerability discovery capabilities and OpenAI Daybreak focuses on AI-assisted secure development, Google’s AI Threat Defense attempts to connect detection, cloud telemetry, identity security, and remediation into one continuously operating ecosystem.

Then there’s another crucial aspect – the shift from AI to cybersecurity.

Over the past few months, frontier AI labs have moved aggressively into cyber defence as governments warn that advanced AI systems may soon become capable of autonomous offensive cyber operations. The US Government is reportedly exploring expanded AI-related cybersecurity coordination programs, while security firms are racing to build AI-native defence platforms around the same emerging threat landscape.