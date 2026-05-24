Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday that the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) will soon enable its members to withdraw Provident Fund (PF) funds directly through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

As EPFO rolls out version 3.0, it moves towards allowing provident fund withdrawals through UPI. Employees should treat this as the right time to clean up their PF records. The government has completed testing of the UPI withdrawal facility and, once launched, members are expected to be able to transfer eligible PF amounts through UPI-linked bank accounts with UPI PIN authentication. EPFO has also already moved towards faster claim processing, including auto settlement of eligible withdrawals up to Rs 5 lakh.

Faster access to PF money will work smoothly only if the member data is clean. In many PF cases, the delay is not because the law does not allow withdrawal, but because the name, Aadhaar, bank account, mobile number, date of exit, or service record does not match.

Updating the below five details now can help you avoid last-minute hassles and ensure faster access to your provident fund money via UPI.

1. Activate and check your UAN

Before the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation enables UPI-based PF transfers, employees should ensure their Universal Account Number (UAN) is active and fully functional. An inactive UAN can prevent access to EPF services, KYC verification, withdrawals, and future digital transfer features.

EPFO already provides online facilities for UAN activation, passbook viewing, KYC update, PF withdrawal, and online claim transfer through its member portal. If the member does not remember the password or the registered mobile number has changed, it should be corrected now rather than during an emergency withdrawal.

2. Match Aadhaar, PAN and name records

It is necessary to seed and authenticate your Universal Account Number (UAN) with Aadhaar. The name, date of birth and gender in EPFO records should be similar to your Aadhaar details. Mismatch will lead to failure of UPI-based verification and PF processing.

The most common practical problem in PF claims is a mismatch of name, date of birth or father’s name across Aadhaar, PAN, employer records and EPFO records. Hence, employees should ensure that Aadhaar is seeded, PAN is updated and both are verified in the UAN portal since a non-verified PAN can attract higher TDS on taxable PF withdrawals and can create problems with authentication while processing digitally.

3. Update the bank account carefully

Since PF withdrawal can be directly transferred through UPI-enabled banking systems, your bank account number, IFSC code and account holder name should be accurate and verified in the EPFO portal. Failed transfers can also be caused by a closed or incorrect bank account.

UPI may make the payment experience faster, but the bank account mapped with EPFO will still remain critical. The bank account should preferably be active, salary-linked and in the same name as the EPFO member. Dormant accounts, joint accounts with name mismatch or old salary accounts can create unnecessary rejection risk. Employees should also ensure that their primary UPI ID is active, linked to the correct bank account and not blocked due to device change or KYC issues.

4. Keep the mobile number and UPI handle ready

Also, your mobile number linked to Aadhaar and UAN should be active as OTP based authentication is likely to play a big role in authorizing transactions through UPI services. The UPI facility will depend on digital authentication. Therefore, the Aadhaar-linked mobile number, UAN-registered mobile number and UPI-linked mobile number should be aligned as far as possible.

5. Clean up service history and nomination

Employees should also check their employment history and e-nomination details in their EPF account before the rollout of UPI-based PF services. Mistakes in service records, such as overlapping employment dates, duplicate PF accounts or missing exit dates, can result in delays in the settlement of claims and transfer of accounts. Make sure all your previous employers have correctly updated your exit date, and wherever applicable, your old PF accounts get merged with your existing UAN. Meanwhile, check if your EPF e-nomination is updated since incomplete or outdated nominations can complicate the processing of claims, particularly in emergencies.

Employees who have recently married, changed dependents, or updated family details should revise their nominations immediately.

Quick takeaways

The upcoming UPI facility is a welcome reform. But employees must remember that technology can speed up a clean claim, not correct a faulty record automatically. The best preparation is to fix the record before the money is needed.

Soon, you will be able to withdraw your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) money as easily as sending money through UPI. But before EPFO starts UPI-based PF transfers, this is the right time to check if your account details are updated completely. Even a small mismatch in your bank account, mobile number, Aadhaar or KYC records could delay withdrawals, produce verification issues or even block seamless transfers once the new system is rolled out.

If your EPF account has outdated KYC details, inactive mobile numbers or mismatched records, now could be the best time to fix them. Once PF transfers based on UPI start, fully verified accounts are expected to have the fastest and smoothest transactions.

Disclaimer: The proposed UPI-based PF withdrawal and transfer system is still being rolled out by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. Features, timelines, and operational processes may change based on official notifications. Employees should verify updates through the official EPFO portal or consult their employer before taking any financial decisions based on anticipated changes.

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