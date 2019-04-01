Kotak Bank to levy charges on UPI transactions; All you need to know

Bigger banks like State Bank Of Indis (SBI), ICICI, HDFC Bank, or Axis Bank are yet to levy such fees.

From the 1st May 2019, Kotak Mahindra Bank will charge for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. UPI was the leading contributor of the digital payments push since demonetization. However, it will no longer be free to use for peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions. For the first 30 UPI fund transfers in a month, Kotak Bank will continue to provide them free of cost and any subsequent UPI transactions will be charged.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on their website has notified that the amount charged after 30 free UPI fund transfers will be Rs. 2.50 per transaction for below or equal to Rs. 1,000. For transactions above Rs. 1,000, Rs. 5.00 per transaction will be charged along with 18 per cent GST. Industry experts say other banks are also planning to bring fees and limitations to the number of free monthly P2P transactions that can be made from one bank account, and are in talks with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Experts suggest, levying such charges on P2P UPI transactions might not be a good idea as the digital payment system in India is still in the early stages and this can bring a negative impact on the overall digital payments ecosystem. Bigger banks like the State Bank Of Indis (SBI), ICICI, HDFC Bank, or Axis Bank are yet to levy such fees.

