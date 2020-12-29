Travel Now: DBS Bank India feature provides automated flight insurance claims for cancellation, delays

DBS Bank India has launched Travel Now feature. Representational image

DBS Bank India has introduced ‘Travel Now’, a one-stop travel marketplace within the digibank app. The bank said in a statement today that the new feature will enable customers to browse and book flights, bus tickets and hotels across hundreds of destinations within and outside of India.

DBS Bank India further said that customers can also opt for travel insurance, offered by Bharti AXA General Insurance, with an automated claims process for flight cancellation, and flight departure and arrival delays of over 60 minutes.

Digibank’s intuitive UX has been designed to remember customer preferences and deliver a customised and hassle-free experience. Customers can make payments using their digibank account through a seamless and secure one-click payment process, thereby eliminating the need to enter or save card details and wait for an OTP, the statement said.

The customers can also avail a range of targeted offers tailored to their individual requirements, it added.

Commenting on the new feature, Kartik Jain, Executive Director – Digital Bank, DBS Bank India, said, “Recognising that customers often spend significant time navigating multiple sites for their travel arrangements, we have introduced a one-stop-shop in digibank to cater to all their travel needs and streamline their booking process.”

“The Travel Now proposition provides an intuitive booking experience, including bespoke flight cover with automated claims solution, and hassle-free one-click payment from the customer’s DBS account. The proposition aligns with our focus on delivering innovative and seamless solutions to address our customers’ needs.”

The insurance offering is available to customers for flight and bus bookings in partnership with Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Ltd. The bank said that it has been designed to address customer pain-points and key challenges in their travel journey. The insurer auto-detects flight delays and flight cancellations and notifies the customers while enabling an automatic claims process. The claim journey is a simple, two-click process, and the amount is directly credited to the customers’ account.

For bus bookings, customers can avail an accidental death cover of up to Rs 5 lakh and emergency medical expenses cover up to Rs 1 lakh for Rs 20 (inclusive of taxes).