Investing in equity mutual funds via Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) offers you the benefit of discipline, convenience, and power of compounding.

SIPs operate on the principal of investing regularly, which allows you to benefit from rupee-cost averaging and compounding of wealth.

Thus, it has the potential to generate higher returns over a period of time. But whether it will help you achieve your goals depends on various other factors as well.

Many investors start investing in equity mutual funds via SIPs but end up making mistakes that limit their returns.

But the good news is that these mistakes are avoidable and easy to fix.

In this editorial we elaborate the common SIP mistakes that investors make and what you can do to avoid them.

1. Stopping SIPs During Market Downturns

Market volatility often makes investors nervous, leading them to pause or stop their SIPs. This is one of the biggest mistakes as it can put a brake on the compounding process.

SIPs work best during downturns because it helps you accumulate more units at lower prices.

Thus, it is important to stay consistent with SIP investment and treat market dips as an opportunity and not a threat.

2. Not Increasing SIP Amount Over Time

Many investors start a SIP but never revisit the amount. Ideally, your SIP contributions should grow yearly in line with the rise in your income.

This will help you beat inflation, accumulate a bigger corpus, and can even help you achieve your goals faster.

To increase your SIP contribution over time, you can opt for the Step-up SIP facility that allows you to automatically increase your instalment by a fixed amount or percentage annually.

3. Chasing Recent Top Performers

It’s often observed that investors chase funds based solely on recent high returns. But in our view this strategy can lead to disappointment.

This is because markets are cyclical, and yesterday’s winners may not be winners of tomorrow.

So instead of chasing past winners, focus on schemes with long-term consistency at reasonable risk, fund management quality, and prudent investment strategies.

4. Investing Without Clear Goals

If you are investing in SIP without a goal in mind, it can make the crucial task of fund selection difficult and lead to wrong or suboptimal choices.

In addition, investing without a target amount can make it difficult for you to determine the right investment amount. This may result in confusion, suboptimal returns, and premature withdrawals.

Thus, it’s important to opt for goal-based investing by determining various goals such as retirement, children’s future, buying a home, etc., and attach a specific amount and time horizon for each of these goals.

5. Over-Diversifying

Having SIPs spread across too many funds can clutter your portfolio and may dilute returns. You will have a little bit of everything but not enough of anything.

Ideally, investors should limit investments to a manageable number depending on the size of the investment. Typically, 5-10 well-managed funds are enough to meet the various financial goals.

6. Ignoring Asset Allocation

Asset allocation refers to dividing investment between diverse asset classes to minimise risk.

Historical data suggests that the right asset allocation is the key to successful wealth creation. On the contrary relying on just one asset class can result in higher volatility and concentration risk.

So depending on your age, income, risk appetite, financial goals, and investment horizon you can consider creating an optimal of mix of different asset classes such as equity, debt, and gold.

7. Not Reviewing SIP Performance

You may have various long-term goals requiring long-term commitment. But if you adopt an ‘invest and forget’ approach it can backfire if the funds underperform.

To fix this, review your investment at least once a year and replace the funds that consistently trail their respective benchmarks and category average.

8. Letting Emotions Drive Decisions

During market corrections, your SIP returns may be muted or even turn red for new investors. This situation often results in investors panic selling their investments.

Remember that market corrections are temporary and if you sell your investments during such phases, you miss out on the subsequent recovery.

If you stay focused on the long-term goals and avoid reacting to every sharp movement in the market it can aid in boosting your future returns.

9. Starting Without an Emergency Fund

Many individuals start investing as soon as they start earning but fail to prepare for contingencies.

In the absence of a financial cushion, you may be forced to stop or withdraw your SIPs during emergencies which in turn can hamper your financial goals.

So, before you start investing ensure that you have built an emergency fund covering at least 3-6 months of expenses.

This will provide financial stability and continuation of investment in case of shocks such as job loss or sudden rise in expenses.

10. Expecting Unrealistic Returns

Sustained market rallies often tempt investors to take on more risk in pursuit of higher returns.

However, expecting guaranteed or exceptionally high returns from SIPs can lead to disappointment.

A more prudent approach for investors would be to set realistic expectations.

Over the long term, equity funds typically generate returns in the range of 10-12% annually. Using this as a benchmark when planning your goals can help you estimate both the required corpus and the regular investment needed to achieve it.

Conclusion

SIPs are a powerful tool for wealth creation, but their success depends more on investor behaviour than market timing.

Avoiding these common mistakes can significantly improve your long-term outcomes.

So start reviewing your current SIP strategy and fix any gaps to make a meaningful difference to your financial future.

While the markets have been volatile, India’s structural growth story and earnings trajectory remains supportive. For long-term investors this means that staying invested will improve your average purchase cost and future return potential.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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