The goal of Rs 1 crore is no longer limited to high-income earners. Today, many investors are trying to reach this milestone through small SIPs. Meanwhile, a formula is gaining popularity — 15-15-15 SIP rule — which is being touted as an easy way to reach Rs 1 crore.

This rule seems simple and easy to understand. But the real question is whether it is practical for every investor, and whether adopting it can actually achieve the goal of Rs 1 crore — this is what is important to understand in this story.

What is 15-15-15 SIP rule?

The 15-15-15 rule is an incredibly simple investment formula, one that is both easy to understand and easy to adopt. It involves three key components: A monthly SIP investment of Rs 15,000, an investment tenure of 15 years and an estimated annual return of 15%.

According to this formula, if an investor consistently invests Rs 15,000 per month for 15 consecutive years and earns an average return of 15%, they can build a corpus of approximately Rs 1 crore.

Because of its simplicity, this rule has become a popular way to explain the power of long-term investing. As Anand Varadarajan, CBO, Tata Asset Management, points out, such frameworks help investors understand how disciplined SIPs over time can potentially build significant wealth.

This rule is gaining popularity for several reasons as it is easy to understand, the goal is clear (Rs 1 crore) and it provides a concrete direction for SIP investments.

However, as straightforward as this formula may appear, it is equally important to understand the underlying reality behind it.

What does the SIP math say?

Now, let’s delve into the actual mathematics behind this rule to understand exactly how that Rs 1 crore figure is derived.

What this calculation shows:

The 15-15-15 Rule: Your Path to Rs 1 Crore How small SIPs build big wealth over time Maturity Value Rs 1.01 Cr After 15 years of disciplined investing The Formula Monthly SIP Rs 15,000 Time Period 15 Years Expected Return 15% p.a. Total Investment Rs 27 Lakh The Breakdown Your Investment Rs 27,00,000 Returns Generated Rs 74,52,946 Total Maturity Value Rs 1,01,52,946 The Power of Compounding: Your returns of Rs 74.53 lakh exceed your actual investment of Rs 27 lakh by nearly 2.8x Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

Note: These figures are derived using a SIP calculator based on assumed returns and tenure.

The money generated solely through returns—approximately Rs 74 lakh—is far greater than the actual amount you invested (Rs 27 lakh).

This is the true power behind this entire formula: Compounding.

Over time, your money doesn’t just grow; the returns generated on that money also begin to earn further returns. This is precisely why maintaining your investment for the long term becomes the most critical prerequisite for this rule.

Is assuming a 15% return realistic?

Simply put, from a long-term perspective, it is not entirely unrealistic. Historically, many equity mutual funds across various categories have delivered returns at this level.

However, experts caution against treating this number as a fixed outcome. Varadarajan notes that market returns are linked to broader economic performance and rarely move in a straight line. For instance, the Nifty 50 Total Return Index has delivered around 13.32% between June 1999 and December 2025 — highlighting that even long-term averages can differ from assumed returns.

But, many mid-cap funds, small-cap funds, large & mid-cap funds and flexi-cap funds have delivered a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 15% or higher over a 15-year period.

However, it is crucial to understand one important point here that these returns are not uniform every year. This is not a guarantee, but rather a historical average. This means that in some years, returns could exceed 20%, while in other years, they could be significantly lower or even negative.

Even a small variation in returns can significantly impact the final corpus over long periods, which is why the 15-15-15 rule should be treated more as a guideline than a promise.

What do investors need to understand?

As attractive as the 15-15-15 rule appears, it is equally important to understand the realities associated with it.

First and foremost—returns from equity mutual funds are market-linked, meaning fluctuations are inevitable. A CAGR of 15% does not imply that you will receive a 15% return every single year.

What actually happens in reality:

In some years, returns may be exceptionally high (20%+).

In other years, they could be very low or even negative.

In other words, this journey is not a straight line; rather, it is characterized by ups and downs.

There are also practical factors that investors often overlook. Costs such as fund expenses and taxes at the time of redemption can impact actual returns. Additionally, inflation gradually erodes the purchasing power of money — meaning that even if you reach a Rs 1 crore corpus, its real value in today’s terms may be lower.

Therefore, this strategy requires patience, discipline and most importantly—the courage to continue investing even during a market downturn.

Many investors make a mistake right here—they stop their SIPs or withdraw their investments when the market falls, thereby derailing their entire plan.

Remember, long-term returns are realized only when you stay invested in the market throughout the entire duration.

How does this strategy work?

The 15-15-15 Rule is not merely a mathematical calculation; it is a strategy built entirely upon discipline and time. This formula works only if these two elements are adhered to correctly.

The primary prerequisite is to start early. The sooner you begin investing, the more time your money has to compound.

The second most crucial factor is consistent investing. Continuing your SIP every month is the backbone of this strategy. Any breaks or gaps in between can dilute the overall impact.

The third point—which is often overlooked—is to continue investing even when the market is falling. It is precisely during market downturns that you acquire more units, which subsequently helps boost your returns in the future.

And finally, avoid checking your portfolio too frequently. Excessive tracking can heighten anxiety and lead to impulsive, incorrect decisions.

One more important point: If you delay starting your investments by 3–5 years, achieving the Rs 1 crore target could become significantly more difficult—or you may have to increase your monthly SIP amount.

As Varadarajan sums it up, the 15-15-15 rule is best seen as a simple way to understand the benefits of compounding, while the real focus should remain on long-term investing and disciplined financial planning.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Returns mentioned are indicative and based on assumptions; actual returns may vary depending on market conditions. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, including possible loss of principal. Investors should consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.