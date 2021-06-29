How to claim family pension after death of Central Government pensioner: Check full list of documents

Representative image

Family Pension After Death of Central Government Pensioner: The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ welfare (DoPPW) recently took a step to stop the harassment meted out to the spouse and family members of a deceased Central Government pensioner. On the death of a pensioner, the Pension Disbursing Banks ask the spouse or family members of the deceased to submit details and documents that are not even required for the commencement of the family pension. In a letter to the banks, the DoPPW noted that “This amounts to harassment of the spouse and family members and often leads to avoidable delay in commencement of family pension by the Banks.”

The DoPPW has requested banks to issue to demand only “minimum essential details from the claimants of family pension and ensure that the pension seekers are not harassed.

“You are requested to issue suitable instructions to the CPPC(s) and the pension paying branches of your Bank to obtain only the minimum essential details/documents, as mentioned above, from the claimants of family pension, and to ensure that they are not subjected to any harassment by seeking unnecessary details and documents,” the DoPPW said.

According to the letter, details of family members, other than the Applicant, are not relevant for the commencement of family pension by the bank. Hence, the banks should not seek such details from the applicant under any circumstances.

“The details of family members, other than the Applicant, are not relevant for commencement of family pension by the bank and the same should

not, therefore, be sought from the Applicant under any circumstances,” the letter said.

Documents required for claiming family pension

According to DoPPW, the spouse/family member, whose name is included in the PPO issued to the deceased pensioner, is required to submit only the following documents for the commencement of family pension to him/her:

Case 1. If the deceased pensioner and spouse had a joint account:

– A simple letter/application for commencement of family pension

– Death certificate in respect of the deceased pensioner

– Copy of PPO issued to the pensioner

– Proof of age/date of birth of the applicant

The DoPPW said that in this case the spouse/family member is not required to submit the details in Form 14 to the Bank for commencement of family pension.

Case 2. If there was no joint account of the spouse and the deceased pensioner

– Application in Form 14 with the signature of two witnesses

– Death certificate of the deceased pensioner

– Copy of PPO issued to the pensioner, if available

– Proof of age/date of birth of the applicant

The DoPPW said that in this case, Form 14 is not required to be attested by a Gazetted officer, etc. Rather, the paying bank is required to identify the spouse/family member based on the information given in the PPO and its own KYC procedures.

Case 3. If family pension has to pass over to another family member after the death of the pensioner and spouse

– If the other family member has been co-authorized for family pension in the PPO, the same procedure as in above case 2 has to be followed.

– If the name of the other family member is not included in the PPO, he/she should be advised to approach the office which the Government servant/pensioner last served, for issuing of a fresh PPO.