The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may cut the provident fund interest rate to 8–8.20% for FY 2025-26 from 8.25% in FY 2024-25, according to an Economic Times report.

The final decision is expected at the 239th Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting in early March, as EPFO balances corpus protection with rising payout obligations, the report suggests.

Political Factors Could Influence Rate Decision

However, political considerations, including upcoming elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, could push the EPFO to maintain the interest rate at the previous year’s level for the third consecutive year, according to Economic Times.

“All options are being considered but with more people joining the EPFO under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, it is expected that the rates may come down slightly for payout to an increased number of people so that a minimum buffer is maintained with the EPFO,” according to Economic Times.

FIAC to Recommend Investment Returns Before Final Approval

Before the final rate announcement, the Finance, Investment and Audit Committee (FIAC) of the EPFO will meet in the last week of February to assess investment returns for the current financial year and recommend a suitable interest rate to the CBT. Once approved, the finance ministry will ratify it, followed by official notification from the labour and employment ministry, with credits expected to reflect in subscriber accounts by mid-2026.

Wage Ceiling Revision Also on Agenda

The EPFO board is expected to discuss raising the wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month, which would expand social security coverage for more workers. The Supreme Court had in January directed the EPFO to revise the ceiling within four months, citing inflation and rising wages that have excluded a significant portion of employees from mandatory provident fund coverage. The FIAC, responsible for overseeing investments and audits, plays a crucial role in these deliberations.