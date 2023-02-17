Delhi remains a top destination for luxury housing

Delhi, the capital city of India, is rapidly emerging as a leading destination for luxury real estate. From plush apartments with stunning views to luxurious gated condominiums, has something to offer for everyone looking for a premier lifestyle.

According to the findings of a study conducted by Square Yards, one of the most rapidly-expanding Proptech platforms, Delhi-NCR continues to be the most sought-after destination for real estate investments for NRIs in the UAE, accounting for 56 percent of the total properties purchased in India. The capital offers some of the best luxury residential options in India, including Unity The Amaryllis, Godrej South Estate Okhla, Risland Sky Mansion and DLF Midtown.

DLF, India’s leading realty company, has developed DLF Midtown in the center of West Delhi, Shivaji Marg in Moti Nagar. It is planned to be one of the biggest integrated developments in West Delhi and is already home to around 2700 families. The company has also developed DLF Tower, a commercial establishment which lies amidst the lush greenery of Moti Nagar. The area has three residential complexes, Capital Greens I, II, and III, that are equipped with modern amenities, a community centre, two clubhouses, and multi-level security. ONE Midtown is the most recent addition, with four high-rise towers that reach up to 39 stories, offering a breathtaking view of the surrounding greenery.

Aakash Ohri, Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd, says, “ONE Midtown is an inimitable addition to the New Delhi skyline. With its unrivaled location, striking façade, impeccably designed residences, and a host of lifestyle amenities, it will undoubtedly be one of the most coveted new developments in the heart of New Delhi. We expect ONE Midtown to set the benchmark for a new way of living in the capital city.”

The capital remains a preferred luxury housing destination in the country due to its rich history, cultural heritage, and the presence of key institutions.

Shashank Vashishtha, Executive Director, eXp India, says, “The national capital has always remained the most sought-after residential destination for homebuyers, not just from different parts of the NCR but also from other neighbouring cities in North India. However, post-COVID, the city is witnessing a rise in demand for high-end condominiums, a product type for which the market in all other parts of the NCR has been booming in the last two decades.The rising demand for condominiums and lack of integrated developments in Delhi have led to many reputed and also new developers entering the Delhi residential market, strengthening the city’s position as a primary market.”

The city has a mature real estate market and offers a wide range of luxurious housing options, from traditional to contemporary styles. The city’s excellent connectivity, quality infrastructure, and premium amenities, such as international schools, high-end shopping centers, and world-class medical facilities, add to its appeal. Additionally, New Delhi’s stable political and economic environment, coupled with its diverse job opportunities, makes it an attractive destination for high net-worth individuals looking for luxury homes.